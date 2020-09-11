https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/11/seek-help-jennifer-rubin-does-the-math-on-how-many-9-11s-trump-and-his-supporters-have-allowed/
We’ve seen some garbage takes today, but Washington Post “conservative” Jennifer Rubin has served up one big enough to take up an entire landfill (as usual):
Trump has allowed more than sixty-six 9/11’s. The right- wing that cannot feel fury but instead cheers a president that allowed this to happen really has left the realm of human decency. The level of intellectual dishonesty and character failure blows my mind.
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 11, 2020
It’s hard to tell which is sicker: Using the 9/11 anniversary to take shots at Trump and his supporters or the amount of sheer projection contained in that tweet.
And how many 9/11’s did 0bama “allow” re the H1N1 virus? #DoubleStandardsAreFun
— Kamala Harris, Pubic Servant (@ksoileau) September 11, 2020
You are a bad person. https://t.co/Aw9CChjVpC
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 11, 2020
— Christopher Garcia (@chrisgarseeyah) September 11, 2020
You’re a ghoul. Inside and out.
Just an absolutely disgusting person in every way. https://t.co/8qXsOSERhg
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 11, 2020
Politicizing 9/11. How base your thinking has become.
You really think this is swaying any mind that is not already marinated in derangement? https://t.co/6SX3ySTeeD
— Brad Slager: Me, Gerard, Bourbon, and Poor Choices (@MartiniShark) September 11, 2020
Seek help.
— Slick the Bougie Chick (@navychick1993) September 11, 2020
The virus cave from China, not the Trump hotel. And you comparing this to the murders on 9/11 is disgraceful
— SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 11, 2020
I knew we could count on you for a garbage 9/11 take.
— mallen2010 (@mallen2010) September 11, 2020
She never fails to deliver.
On 9/11/2001 the entire country came together, there was no right or left that day, just red white and blue, why can’t we remember that feeling today? https://t.co/JzHY6J3msd
— Jaron Guiley (@IRONRANGER218) September 11, 2020
All but those most afflicted with TDS do remember.
***
