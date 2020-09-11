https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/11/seek-help-jennifer-rubin-does-the-math-on-how-many-9-11s-trump-and-his-supporters-have-allowed/

We’ve seen some garbage takes today, but Washington Post “conservative” Jennifer Rubin has served up one big enough to take up an entire landfill (as usual):

Trump has allowed more than sixty-six 9/11’s. The right- wing that cannot feel fury but instead cheers a president that allowed this to happen really has left the realm of human decency. The level of intellectual dishonesty and character failure blows my mind. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 11, 2020

It’s hard to tell which is sicker: Using the 9/11 anniversary to take shots at Trump and his supporters or the amount of sheer projection contained in that tweet.

And how many 9/11’s did 0bama “allow” re the H1N1 virus? #DoubleStandardsAreFun — Kamala Harris, Pubic Servant (@ksoileau) September 11, 2020

You are a bad person. https://t.co/Aw9CChjVpC — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 11, 2020

You’re a ghoul. Inside and out. Just an absolutely disgusting person in every way. https://t.co/8qXsOSERhg — RBe (@RBPundit) September 11, 2020

Politicizing 9/11. How base your thinking has become. You really think this is swaying any mind that is not already marinated in derangement? https://t.co/6SX3ySTeeD — Brad Slager: Me, Gerard, Bourbon, and Poor Choices (@MartiniShark) September 11, 2020

Seek help. — Slick the Bougie Chick (@navychick1993) September 11, 2020

The virus cave from China, not the Trump hotel. And you comparing this to the murders on 9/11 is disgraceful — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 11, 2020

I knew we could count on you for a garbage 9/11 take. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) September 11, 2020

She never fails to deliver.

On 9/11/2001 the entire country came together, there was no right or left that day, just red white and blue, why can’t we remember that feeling today? https://t.co/JzHY6J3msd — Jaron Guiley (@IRONRANGER218) September 11, 2020

All but those most afflicted with TDS do remember.

***

Related:

The memo’s gone out: Media firefighters and darlings further debase themselves by using 9/11 to score the cheapest of points against Trump

‘Unhinged lunacy’: On 9/11 anniversary, Laurence Tribe concludes that it would take 42 Bin Ladens to equal 1 Trump

‘That ain’t it, chief’: NAACP’s 9/11 commemoration leaves quite a bit to be desired

