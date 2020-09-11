https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/11/seek-help-jennifer-rubin-does-the-math-on-how-many-9-11s-trump-and-his-supporters-have-allowed/

We’ve seen some garbage takes today, but Washington Post “conservative” Jennifer Rubin has served up one big enough to take up an entire landfill (as usual):

It’s hard to tell which is sicker: Using the 9/11 anniversary to take shots at Trump and his supporters or the amount of sheer projection contained in that tweet.

She never fails to deliver.

All but those most afflicted with TDS do remember.

