https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/11/senator-ted-cruz-the-biden-express-headed-left-warren-ocasio-cortez-sanders/

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is launching a new video and blog series Friday called “The Biden Express is Headed Left.”

“[T]he series is designed to expose who the driving forces really are behind the top of the ticket and underscore the stakes of this election,” per a Cruz office statement provided to the Daily Caller.

“The first edition of the new series exposes on some of the deeply controversial and Socialist positions of Sen. Bernie Sanders, a potential pick for Secretary of State by the former Vice President,” the office told the Caller.

The Cruz office continued, saying, “Bernie Sanders as an emboldened Secretary of State in a Biden Administration would have very real consequences for American national security and the security of our allies.”

“With adversaries around the world seeking to undermine the United States, placing Bernie Sanders at the helm of foreign policy would reverse course on the significant process made under President Trump, abandoning our allies while empowering our enemies,” the office told the Caller.

Democratic politicians including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “will also make ‘appearances’ in the series as Treasury Secretary and EPA Administrator respectively,” the office said. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Calls Out Democrats Ignoring Antifa Anarchy In Portland)

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller:

Meet The Hero Dog That Saves Firefighters’ Lives After The Flames Are Put Out

TikTok: Is Time Running Out For This App?

‘I Appreciate This President’: Democratic Rep. Vernon Jones On Why He Supports Donald Trump