https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/11/she-barely-speaks-english-blue-check-libs-criticize-melania-trump-over-the-pledge-of-allegiance/

Melania Trump was trending earlier tonight because blue-check libs were angry after she appeared not to say the Pledge of Allegiance at the 9/11 ceremony in Shanksville, PA:

Some of the hate directed at the first lady:

Some are suggesting she didn’t know the words:

It got really ugly:

Stay classy, libs:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...