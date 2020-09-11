https://www.theblaze.com/levintv/bidens-son-and-china

What are Hunter Biden’s qualifications to be chosen by the Chinese Communist regime to manage $1.5 billion other than he is the son of the United States’ former vice president?

In this episode of LevinTV, Mark Levin spoke with author Peter Schweizer about his new documentary, “Riding the Dragon: The Bidens’ Chinese Secrets.” This jaw-dropping documentary takes a deep dive into the Biden family, their dealings with the Chinese government, and the lies told to cover their tracks.

Levin explained that if elected president, Joe Biden could put the United States health, economic, and military policy in danger.

Watch the clip below to learn more about the dangerous game China may be playing with the Biden family.

Use promo code LEVIN to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of “the Great One” — Mark Levin as you’ve never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

