In an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, Joe Biden’s chief campaign spokesman refused to answer whether or not his boss uses a teleprompter to answer questions during television interviews.

TJ Ducklo, the national press secretary for Biden’s campaign, told Baier on Thursday his inquiry was “straight from the Trump campaign talking points.”

Baier pointed to a recent exchange with members of the AFL-CIO in which Biden says to staff, “Move it up here.” Biden then pauses before answering the question.

Ducklo told Baier, “We are not going to — this is straight from the Trump campaign talking points. And what it does, Bret, is it’s trying to distract the American people from. …”

Baier asked for a yes-or-no answer, but Duklo continued to dodge.

“They talk about it every day, Bret, because they don’t have a coherent strategy … they talk about it every day because they don’t have a coherent argument for why Donald Trump deserves reelection, deserves four more years,” he said.

“We know that he lied to the American people. We know that he has not shown leadership during this crisis and they are desperate to throw anything they can against the wall to try to distract from that fact.”

In another recent instance, Biden appeared to be reading the staff notes from a teleprompter.

“Look, Venezuela topline message is President Trump’s policy is an abject failure,” he said.

