Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have gotten notice recently for more than just their skills on the field.

As they were preparing to face off Thursday in the season-opening game, Watson and Mahomes worked together to do something extra special — not just putting aside their differences, but honoring them.

They went beyond sportsmanship and focused instead on local heroes.

Watson donated meals to health care workers in Kansas City:

This week I was able to partner with @Postmates to make a donation to the frontline workers at @TrumanMedKC in Kansas City. Big thanks to my favorite locally Black-owned, Niecies Restaurant, for providing them with some great food. Serve and spread love in every community! 💯 pic.twitter.com/jjRW01Yblj — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) September 10, 2020

“This week I was able to partner with @Postmates to make a donation to the frontline workers at @TrumanMedKC in Kansas City,” he tweeted.

“Big thanks to my favorite locally Black-owned, Niecies Restaurant, for providing them with some great food. Serve and spread love in every community!”

Mahomes donated meals to health care workers in Houston.

“We teamed up with @Postmates to make a special delivery to frontline workers at @harrishealth in the Chiefs’ opposing teams’ city of Houston,” he tweeted.

We teamed up with @Postmates to make a special delivery to frontline workers at @harrishealth in the Chiefs’ opposing teams’ city of Houston. Thanks to Cool Runnings Jamacian Grill, an incredible black-owned restaurant in HTX for the meals to surprise these healthcare heroes. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3NZcUWZjzR — 15 and the Mahomies (@15andMahomies) September 10, 2020

“Thanks to Cool Runnings Jamacian Grill, an incredible black-owned restaurant in HTX for the meals to surprise these healthcare heroes.”

.@DeshaunWatson and @PatrickMahomes donated meals to front-line workers in Kansas City and Houston before the season opener. Bigger than the game ✊ @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/mt7kumoNuS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2020

The recipients of the generosity (Truman Medical Centers in Kansas City and Harris Health System in Houston) tweeted their appreciation.

Truman Medical Centers shared a video of their front-line workers saying “Thank you” and holding up signs reading “Go Chiefs!”

“Appreciate the love … and the great restaurant choice,” Harris Health System replied in part to Mahomes’ post.

This isn’t the first time Watson has been involved in charitable outreach.

In fact, last year, he started the “Deshaun Watson Foundation” to make a consistent positive impact on his community.

According to the foundation’s Facebook page, it is a “[n]on-Profit organization dedicated to the support of education, health, housing and other charitable causes that support families and youth.”

“I am humbled and honored that I have the opportunity to make a difference and positively impact children and families in need through the Deshaun Watson Foundation,” Watson said in a statement last October.

“I would not be where I am today without the help from others. Now it’s my turn to step in and make a difference through the Foundation.”

