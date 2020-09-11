https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/flu-covid-study-germany/2020/09/11/id/986540

European researchers say influenza may increase the risk of contracting COVID-19 by more than double and argue that an uptake in the use of a flu vaccine could reduce hospitalizations and the impact on coronavirus deaths.

A joint study by the Max Planck Institute in Germany and Pasteur Institute in France showed that a patient infected with the coronavirus could pass it to two people. If the person with COVID-19 had the flu, though, it would help the virus jump to four or five people.

The non-peer-reviewed paper was posted to Medrxiv.orf on Wednesday.

“The results were unequivocal,” said the researchers, led by German epidemiologist Dr Matthieu Domenech de Celles, according to the South China Morning Post.

Both COVID-19 and the flu can attack the lungs. Having both illnesses simultaneously, “would increase the risk of longer-term effects of any of those organ systems,” Dr. Michael Matthay, a professor of medicine and a critical care specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, told CNN.

The European scientists developed a population-based randomized model for COVID-19 transmission and deaths for their study by analyzing coronavirus data in European countries, including Spain, Belgium, Italy and Norway.

They found “consistent evidence that, during the period of co-circulation, influenza was associated with an average 2-2.5-fold population-level increase in SARS-CoV-2 transmission.”

