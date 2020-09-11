https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/516066-ted-cruz-many-liberal-males-never-grow-balls

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) on Friday responded to a tweet about a segment on gender reveal parties from Trevor NoahTrevor NoahOvernight Defense: House chair announces contempt proceeding against Pompeo | Top general says military has no role in election disputes | Appeal court rejects due process rights for Gitmo detainees Top general: Military will play no role in resolving any electoral dispute ‘The Daily Show’ taunts Trump with full-page ad directed at ‘soon-to-be ex-president’ MORE’s “The Daily Show,” saying “many liberal males never grow balls.”

Cruz wrote his comment in a retweet of an article from conservative news website The Daily Wire, which critiqued Noah for railing against gender reveal parties.

In Tuesday’s episode of the Comedy Central show, Noah referenced the fact that one of the three major wildfires currently burning in California was sparked by a gender reveal party. Noah said he believed the practice of celebrating a baby’s gender was “outdated.”

“Celebrating a baby’s genitalia is starting to feel very outdated,” Noah said. “Like, given everything we’re learning about gender, gender reveal parties should only happen when the child is old enough to know their actual gender.”

The Daily Wire article criticizes Noah for separating biological sex from gender, arguing instead that “the two are inextricably connected.” Gender identity has become increasingly accepted by many in recent years to include the gender characteristics one uses to identify themselves, which may differ from their biological sex at birth.

Cruz has previously used gender identity as a means to criticize Democrats, with a March tweet from the senator joking that “Bernie identifies as every gender, simultaneously.”

Mark, that’s not fair. Bernie identifies as every gender, simultaneously. https://t.co/EQsCCld7Mu — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 7, 2020

In the past, Cruz has been particularly vocal about his conservative views on gender, including through his support for laws that do not allow gender-neutral bathrooms. The senator also tweeted in 2019 that parents allowing young children to undergo a gender transition is “child abuse.”

