https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/09/11/terrell-view-stop-calling-free-thinking-black-conservatives-props/
About The Author
Related Posts
No, seriously: Does New York have herd immunity?
August 17, 2020
Cuomo finally admits COVID mistake: I should have mandated masks sooner, even though I did it before everyone else
August 20, 2020
NBC News publishes an op-ed on the reality of UFOs… sort of
August 3, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy