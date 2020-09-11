https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/brief-time-christian-world-coming/

It’s easy to see what a world governed by fallen humanity looks like, isn’t it? Just click on the news. The actors are busy rioting, looting and burning down the cities.

Mayors are busy leveling the playing field between the police and the rioters.

Soros bought-and-paid-for district attorneys are busy legislating, by deciding which crimes to prosecute, or not. In that, they run roughshod over both the legislature’s lawmaking, and the governor’s pardon powers.

Governors are busy extending emergency declarations and pretending to be doctors treating patients (their whole state’s population).

The legislatures are … nowhere to be seen. Perhaps they are too busy taking one for the political party by handing their lawmaking over to the governors.

During all this, the populace is, well … trying to exist and come out the other side – assuming there is one.

It is quite a show, and it could easily end very badly – for ourselves and our posterity, not to mention our prosperity. Why is that? Well, our government was created for a religious people. As John Adams said at the time, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate for any other.”

Indeed, as founded, America was a Christian nation. What did that mean? It meant there were lots of churches that lots of people attended. Among those churches there were lots of different views about what the Bible meant and what it said (you can pick your favorite chapter and verse and insert it here).

Overall, there was general agreement that you should love your neighbor as yourself, help those in need, believe that Jesus was God, died for your sins, and when you died He would usher you into heaven – instead of that other place.

TRENDING: No-lockdown Sweden now among world’s safest from virus

What we seem to have evolved into from “love your neighbor” yesterday was certainly helped along by some constitutional fiddling:

Direct election of U.S. senators, which diminished the states’ power in the federal government equation.

The income tax, which replaced tariffs for the federal government’s funding and was coupled to inflation, which moved people into higher brackets all by itself.

The Federal Reserve gave the federal government unlimited funds to plunder.

What we have now is a bottomless source of prosperity to be dolled out by politicians around election time, and plundered during the rest of the time by corrupt people in and outside of government.

Oh, and we got rid of God with science, which “proved” that He didn’t exist. That is quite a transition from the birth of the scientific revolution, when a colleague asked Isaac Newton about proofs for God. Newton responded, “In the absence of any other proof, the thumb alone would convince me of God’s existence.”

None of any of this made the world a Christian world, but it did make the world a civilized place. It was a Christian world only very briefly, between Creation and the Fall of Mankind. What took place during that brief period of time is most instructive: The man and the woman walked and talked with God in the garden, in the cool of the day (Genesis 3).

That’s as good of a definition as you will ever find of what Christianity really is. That’s why Jesus came, why He died on the Cross and rose from the dead. He did it to open the door to the relationship that men and women had with God at the beginning. That is the relationship that is about to create a Christian world.

craigemcmillan.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

