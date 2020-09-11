https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-flying-car-is-here-let-me-repeat-the-flying-car-is-here/

Flying car successful test flight in Japan

The SD-03 model built by SkyDrive was flown in the Toyota Test Field. The single-seat aircraft hovered more than six feet above the ground and circled the test area for four minutes.

CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa said there are ”more than 100” flying car projects in the world but only a ”handful” have succeeded in carrying a person. He hopes to have the aircraft on the market by 2023. The team said the SD-03 is currently the world’s smallest flying car made for one person, measuring 13 feet by 6 feet.