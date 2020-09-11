https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-slide-is-greased-pastor-john-macarthur-slams-netflix-cuties-controversy-as-next-small-step-for-nation-without-a-conscience

Pastor John MacArthur described the furor over Netflix’s “Cuties” on Thursday as the next step for a nation that has disregarded all notions of sexual morality.

In an interview with Fox News host Shannon Bream, MacArthur said, “We’re absolutely where you would expect to be if you had 30 years of trying to destroy morality; if you had 30 years of a sexual revolution, a homosexual revolution, and you thought you were going to be able to stop it at some point and say, ‘Well, that’s far enough, go no further.’ Well, that’s just not possible.”

“The slide is greased, and it’s rapidly going downhill at a warp-speed,” MacArthur continued. “And to try to intervene at some point and say, ‘That’s enough,’ you’d have to start a long time ago. This is just the next small step in the disintegration of an entire nation that has no conscience.”

Netflix has recently been taking flak for “Cuties,” a movie that depicts pre-pubescent girls in sexually provocative situations, as The Daily Wire reported.

As Matt Walsh wrote in part:

With these horrific scenes now publicly available, it seems almost pointless to engage with the plainly absurd notion that the filmmakers had 11-year-old children writhe around and gyrate while barely clothed as some kind of protest against the sexualization of children. It would be like a slasher film, featuring several scenes of various screaming victims being disemboweled for our amusement, claiming in its defense that it only meant to comment on the problem of graphic violence in film. Indeed, that actually is the defense often offered for slasher flicks, and it’s as weak in that case as it is here. The guy who made “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” may have told himself that he had nobler intentions, but the fact remains that most people who watch “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” just want to see, well, a Texas chainsaw massacre.

Netflix has since taken to defending the film. “’Cuties’ is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children,” the company said in a statement to The Daily Caller. “It’s an award-winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up – and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie.”

Pointing out the article he recently wrote for The Daily Wire that questioned if the country has lost its conscience, MacArthur said, “We’ve lost any sense of the law of God in the heart. It’s been overturned by a corrupt view of morality. We’ve lost the role of the conscience because we’ve been told to feel no shame. And when you have a dynamic movement in the culture toward evil at all levels, it just is not possible to stop it at some point where you say, ‘That’s too far.’”

