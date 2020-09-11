https://www.theblaze.com/news/sunny-hostin-black-republican-props

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell says Sunny Hostin — a co-host on “The View” — should be ashamed of herself after she said black conservatives were “props’ for the Republican Party.

What’s a brief history here?

During a panel discussion earlier this week, Hostin said she wasn’t surprised that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was losing support among Hispanic voters in Florida, and took it even further.

“I actually wasn’t surprised to hear it because Cubans in Florida typically do vote Republican,” Hostin said of the news. “That wasn’t a surprise to me. It wasn’t a surprise to me that black voters are overwhelmingly the backbone of the Democratic Party — 83% in favor of Biden.”

She continued, “[Y]ou hear all of this coming from the Trump campaign about how black people have nothing to lose and they are gonna overwhelmingly vote for Trump, and you had all the black people props all over the RNC talking about all the stuff they’ve done for the black community. You heard [former White House press secretary] Sarah Sanders yesterday talking about all the things that have been done for the black community by the Trump administration.”

What did Terrell say in response to Hostin’s inflammatory remarks?

Terrell appeared on Thursday night’s episode of “Hannity,” where he blasted Hostin for what he said was a terribly narrow-minded worldview.

“See, the Democrats’ playbook is no black can leave the plantation,” he said. “We have to remain, if not, we will be called names. I’ve been called names recently, but here’s the point: I want to speak directly to Sunny from ‘The View.’ I have news for you, Sunny. Tim Scott is not a prop. Alice Johnson is not a prop. And the wife of David Dorn is not a prop.”

“I have 30 years invested with the left side, I know what the left side has done,” he continued. “I freely decided to vote Republican. No pay, it’s because I love this country. … When you make this argument, as a lawyer, you should be ashamed of yourself to call black Republicans a ‘prop.’ That is a personal attack.”

