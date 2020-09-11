https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/11/this-is-a-cult-nancy-pelosi-puts-her-science-expertise-on-full-display-while-describing-the-current-mood-of-mother-earth/
About The Author
Related Posts
Blue-checked anti-Trump podcaster is hellbent on busting Ivanka Trump for lying about her 3-year-old son's LEGO White House
August 28, 2020
WaPo Fact Checker has come up with 'one of the more creative euphemisms' for last night's DNC show
August 19, 2020
Viral feel-good video of FDNY members helping arrest a suspect has an awful ending brought to you by NYC libs
September 9, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy