On Thursday, while speaking at an event organized by the rabidly anti-Israel group J Street, former Vice President Joe Biden snapped that President Donald Trump had “put Israel in danger” by withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal. He also insinuated that Trump has put American Jews in danger because he has “embraced” conspiracy theories.

Biden’s timing was hilarious considering that on Friday, Trump announced that Bahrain became the latest Arab country to normalize relations with Israel, following the United Arab Emirates having done so in August.

Joint Statement of the United States, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Israel pic.twitter.com/xMquRkGtpM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2020

Biden stated, “Trump has put Israel in danger by tearing up the Iran nuclear deal, and replaced it with nothing. Iran is closer to a [nuclear] weapon than when we left office in 2017. And instead of Iran being isolated, we are the ones being isolated.”

Biden’s supposed concern for Israel while ripping Trump, who is undeniably the greatest friend in the Oval Office Israel has ever had, is laughable considering Trump’s record vis-à-vis Biden’s. Under Trump’s stewardship, the United States recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, helped foster open relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and stated that Israel had the right to keep the Golan Heights, an absolutely imperative move to protect Israel’s security, among numerous other things.

Biden, on the other hand, favored the Iran nuclear deal, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vehemently opposed. Biden added on Thursday, “Israel should stop expanding West Bank settlements, stop talk of annexation. Annexation is off the table now, which is a good thing.”

Biden opposing Israeli settlements is no shock at all; in 1982 Biden reportedly banged on a desk and berated Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin that if Israel continued building settlements in Judea and Samaria, the U.S. would cut off financial aid. Begin fired back:

Don’t threaten us with cutting off your aid. It will not work. I am not a Jew with trembling knees. I am a proud Jew with 3,700 years of civilized history. Nobody came to our aid when we were dying in the gas chambers and ovens. Nobody came to our aid when we were striving to create our country. We paid for it. We fought for it. We died for it. We will stand by our principles. We will defend them. And, when necessary, we will die for them again, with or without your aid.

Begin added:

This desk is designed for writing, not for fists. Don’t threaten us with slashing aid. Do you think that because the U.S. lends us money it is entitled to impose on us what we must do? We are grateful for the assistance we have received, but we are not to be threatened. I am a proud Jew. Three thousand years of culture are behind me, and you will not frighten me with threats. Take note: we do not want a single soldier of yours to die for us.

In November 2019, Biden was asked if he would reverse President Trump’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. He replied,“Not now. I wouldn’t reverse it. I wouldn’t have done it in the first place.”

Biden, whose party is rife with figures associated with anti-Semitism, also stated on Thursday, “We see with so many of the conspiracy theories that poison our public sphere, that unlike every other president in modern history, Donald Trump has embraced them and egged them on. He can’t lead America, he can’t protect it, so now he’s trying to scare the living hell out of people instead.”

