A prosecutor working with U.S. Attorney John Durham on the criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation has resigned.

“We can confirm that Nora Dannehy has resigned from the Department of Justice and have no further comment,” Thomas Carson, a spokesman for Durham, told the Washington Examiner on Friday. The Justice Department declined to comment.

Dannehy’s departure was first reported by the Hartford Courier, which said she informed colleagues at the U.S. attorney’s office in New Haven about her resignation in an email Thursday evening.

Unnamed sources told the outlet that her decision was based in part on concern about political pressure to produce a report before the November election, although her farewell email did not mention it.

The duration of the investigation might also have been a factor.

When Dannehy joined Durham’s team in Washington for the review of the Russia investigation in the spring of 2019, she was told to expect an assignment that would last between six months and a year. The inquiry has now been going on for a year and a half, and Democrats and national security veterans have been raising concerns about it disrupting the 2020 election, which is less than two months away.

Dannehy worked with Durham at the U.S. attorney’s office for decades but left a decade ago to join the private sector in the defense industry. She came back to the fold and joined the so-called investigation of the investigators at Durham’s behest.