President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden are taking time Friday to honor those who were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Both plan to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. A plane struck the ground there after dozens of passengers and crew members thwarted plans to ram it into the U.S. Capitol.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to be at the memorial from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. According to the White House schedule, they will participate in an anniversary observance.

The observance will include remarks from Ed Root, cousin of flight attendant Lorraine Bay, who lost her life along with everyone else onboard the plane. Trump and Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt will also speak.

The ceremony will be private but streamed live, the National Park Service announced this week.

“The Families of Flight 93 applaud the National Park Service decision to make this year’s commemorative service at the Flight 93 National Memorial available to the world via a live stream,” Gordon Felt, president of the Families of Flight 93, said in a statement.

“These measures have been taken to respect and protect visitors in this time of COVID-19, while at the same time continuing to honor the undaunted courage of the heroes of United Flight 93.”

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump listen to the national anthem during a ceremony marking the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the Pentagon in Washington on Sept. 11, 2019. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

Democratic presidential nominee Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, plan to travel to New York City Friday morning to attend a commemoration ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

The memorial and museum mark the spot where terrorists flew two airplanes into the World Trade Center’s twin towers.

Later in the day, the couple is scheduled to travel to the Shanksville memorial to pay their respects, according to Biden’s campaign.

Biden told reporters at the New Castle Airport early Friday that he doesn’t plan to make news, calling it a “solemn day.”

“I’m not going to talk about anything other than 9/11. We took all our advertising down. It’s a solemn day. That’s how we’re going to keep it,” he said.

The New York ceremony will include gatherings of family members of the victims but adhere to state and federal guidelines regarding social distancing and other measures mandated during the COVID-19 pandemic, the memorial said.

Typically, family members read the names of those who lost their lives, but this year people will hear recorded readings of the names.

The program is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Biden’s running mate, is traveling with her husband, Doug Emhoff, to Fairfax, Virginia.

The couple is going to take part in a remembrance ceremony. Harris plans to deliver remarks there.

After returning to Washington, Trump is slated to present the Medal of Honor to a sergeant major who served in Iraq.

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden boards an airplane at New Castle County Airport in Wilmington, De., on Sept. 11, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Sergeant Major Thomas Payne will receive the Medal of Honor next week for his actions during a “daring” hostage rescue operation in Kirkuk Province, the White House announced.

Trump told a rally in Michigan late Thursday that his administration will “will strike down terrorists who threaten our citizens.” He didn’t appear to directly reference the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Trump on Friday morning posted a picture on social media of he and the first lady at a previous Sept. 11 ceremony, using the hashtag “#NeverForget.”

In another post, he added: “In 2001, our Nation, united under God, made an unbreakable promise never to forget the nearly 3,000 innocent Americans who were senselessly killed on September 11th. On this sacred day—Patriot Day—we solemnly honor that commitment.”

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence planned to spend time on Friday in New York, where they were scheduled to participate in a Tunnels to Towers Foundation ceremony.

In contrast to the one Biden will attend, the ceremony was set to feature the live reading of the names of the 2,977 killed in the attacks.

“Every year, we honor those we’ve lost on September 11, 2001 by reading their names at Ground Zero. This year, amidst our hardships and obstacles, we will not forget them,” the foundation said in a statement. “Participants will read 21 names each and continue the tradition of honoring the fallen.”

That ceremony was scheduled to start at 8:40 a.m.

