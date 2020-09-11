https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-rnc-voter-outreach/2020/09/11/id/986515

President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee have contacted 100 million voters, either by phone or in person, as Democrats avoid door-to-door campaigning amid the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Post reports.

The RNC announced on Friday that it has knocked on 12 million potential voters’ doors in crucial states since June, on average about 1 million per week.

“We are not secretive about our strategy when it comes to our field program,” said RNC chief of staff Richard Walters. “We copied [former President] Barack Obama.”

He added that it’s “mind blowing” that Obama’s former vice president, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, isn’t doing the same.

“People made fun of [Obama] in 2012 for being a community organizer, but he organized himself into a second term. It’s interesting to me that Biden, who was on the winning ticket in 2008 and 2012 and was elected based on this strategy, has decided to forgo that strategy,” Walters said.

“We saw it work for Obama in 2012 and we saw it work for us in 2016. It’s mind blowing that Biden isn’t doing it.”

Walters noted that the book, “Groundbreakers: How Obama’s 2.2 Million Volunteers Transformed Campaigning in America,” was required reading for RNC staffers.

DNC director of battleground state communications David Bergstein told The Hill last month that Democrats would avoid door-to-door campaigning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sending a masked organizer to knock on a stranger’s door in the middle of a raging pandemic is not a safe or effective use of campaign resources,” he said.

