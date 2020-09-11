https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/trump-hating-press-takes-trump-quote-out-of-context-and-gets-owned-by-press-secretary-and-potus

The press spewed more lies about President Trump this week to manufacture a news story with an out of context quote. Perhaps reporters should slow down their Trump-hating long enough to hear the president’s full quote before using an out of context soundbite to stir the political pot. Here’s Crowder to explain this week’s shenanigans.

[embedded content]

The Left’s FEAR TACTICS: Trump Refuses to Play Along | Good Morning #MugClub



youtu.be



