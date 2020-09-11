https://www.westernjournal.com/trump-insult-america-kamala-harris-becomes-first-female-president/

Like many things President Donald Trump utters, what he says isn’t necessarily wrong, but how he says it might not be the best way to put it.

At a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Tuesday, Trump spent much of his speech cracking jokes and sniping at his Democratic opponents in the 2020 presidential election.

What got him in trouble was what he had to say about the prospect of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, becoming the first female president.

Without even analyzing what he was saying, his critics jumped on the comment, flinging the usual charges of racism and sexism without ever acknowledging what was true about it.

“If our foreign adversaries were devising a scheme to cripple America, they could hardly do better than the Biden/Kamala Harris,” Trump said about the Democratic ticket.

“Remember Kamala? She started at 15 [percent in the polls]. She was supposed to win,” Trump continued.

“Problem was she went from 15 to 14 to 12 to 10 to 7 to 4. It’s like a free fall,” Trump said about Harris’ precipitous drop in poll numbers in her bid to be the presidential nominee.

“You know what, people don’t like her. Nobody likes her. She could never be the first woman president. She could never be. That would be an insult to our country.”

Even on the face of it, what he was saying wasn’t particularly mean and certainly didn’t have any undertones of racism or sexism, but let’s analyze what he was trying to convey about her unpopularity.

Starting from a purely political level, at least half of the country would be horrified at having a president who beat out even Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as most liberal senator.

Harris certainly wouldn’t be popular among anyone with a biblical worldview as she approves of radical gender theory and voted against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act that would compel doctors to provide care for babies born alive during abortions.

The former California attorney general and San Francisco district attorney is also generally grating with her concocted story of smoking marijuana in college while listening to Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur — neither of whom were popular until well after she left law school.

And just recently, Harris and Biden encouraged the accused sexual predator Jacob Blake, siding with him against police officers because he was shot while allegedly resisting arrest and reaching into his vehicle where a weapon was found.

She would be a disaster.

Harris is the complete antithesis of everything at least half of the country cherishes and what Trump has worked hard to preserve and restore since his election in 2016.

But to the left that sees every issue in terms of the race and gender of the people involved, the only explanation for Trump’s assessment is racism — even in the way he said Harris’ first name.

ABC News honed in on the name game. Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, told the outlet how it was a “racist and sexist dog-whistle designed to diminish.”

“It reminds women of color in leadership roles of every time they have been similarly diminished,” she said.

Or more likely, Trump was just riffing on the ridiculous pundits who say that placing emphasis on the wrong syllable in someone’s name is racist.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza, host of the multiplatform “The Point with Chris Cillizza,” decided to mischaracterize everything Trump said at the rally as a secret racist code after rattling off the usual list of old lies about Trump’s past rhetoric in his piece Wednesday.

Instead of acknowledging the context of the comments, Cillizza pretended it was some sort of wink and nod to the racist minions waiting for their cue to hate.

“But ask yourself this: Why would Trump, without offering any evidence or explanation for the claim, say that Kamala Harris as president would be ‘an insult to our country’? What else could he possibly mean other than that she doesn’t look like him — and most of the people in the crowd in North Carolina on Tuesday night?”

See above, Cillizza. The fact of the matter is that Harris is a wildly unpopular radical who by any measure would be an awful president.

For conservatives, and anyone else who doesn’t value someone based solely on what intersectionality box they check, what’s important is how the person will govern in accordance with one’s own values.

Many may not agree with the way Trump said it or that he trolled Harris with the name pronunciation, but for those of who are Christian, conservative, Constitution-loving voters, it would be an insult to have a raging leftist like Kamala Harris as president.

