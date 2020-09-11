https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/trump-nevada-rallies-still-weekend-strong-signs-point-new-venues-reno-las-vegas-events/

President Trump’s cancelled rallies in Nevada this weekend appear to be in the process of being relocated to friendlier venues in Reno and Las Vegas. The rallies were cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions by Democrat Governor Steve Sisolak who has prohibited public gatherings of more than fifty people. The Trump campaign says their rallies are ‘peaceful protests’. The right of Americans to gather peacefully for political rallies is a First Amendment protected activity that other state governors have recognized and exempted from coronavirus restrictions even when this summer’s Black Lives Matter protests have turned violent.

The Trump campaign has kept the Saturday Reno and Sunday Las Vegas rallies on their schedule and continues to invite attendance, even though new venues have not yet been announced.

The Minden-Tahoe airport airport near Reno has announced it will be closed Saturday by request of the Secret Service for a VIP event:

The Minden-Tahoe Airport will be hosting a VIP guest and at the direction of the Secret Service and other public officials, the airport will be closed on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 BETWEEN 9AM – 7PM. TENANTS, BUSINESS, AND OTHER AIRPORT USERS WILL NOT BE GRANTED ACCESS TO THE AIRPORT. In addition, a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) will be issued preventing aircraft from arriving, departing or transitioning the airspace. Be sure to check both NOTAMS and TFR’s for official restrictions and effective times. We appreciate your patience and thank you for your understanding.

The airport closure time frame of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. does not match the time listed for the Reno rally of 8 p.m., however no formal rescheduling announcement has been made.

The Las Vegas rally also appears to be in the process of being rescheduled as a report has surfaced of Ahern Rental employees being invited to a Trump event on Sunday, “Some developments on Trump’s plans while he’s in Nevada this weekend: Employees of Ahern Rentals have been invited to a Trump event Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. (An “Evangelicals for Trump” event last month was held at the Ahern Hotel.)”

Some developments on Trump’s plans while he’s in Nevada this weekend: Employees of Ahern Rentals have been invited to a Trump event Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. (An “Evangelicals for Trump” event last month was held at the Ahern Hotel.) — Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) September 11, 2020

It is not clear from reports where exactly the rallies might be held. A campaign spokesman told the Reno Gazette Journal an announcement would be forthcoming:

“It wasn’t immediately clear if Trump planned to host the event at the airport or somewhere else in Carson Valley. His campaign did not return repeated requests for comment on Thursday. Robert Uithoven — a senior advisor on Trump’s Nevada campaign team — told the Reno Gazette Journal to expect an official announcement soon.”

Bloomberg reported last week Trump will attend a high dollar fundraiser in Las Vegas on Sunday at an undisclosed location. The fundraiser has apparently not been disrupted by the coronavirus restrictions.

UPDATE: Copy of invite for a fundraiser reception on Sunday posted:

Keystone Corp. has sent out an invite to a reception with President Trump on Sunday ($2,800 per person). The location isn’t specified in the invite, but hosts include Don Ahern and George Harris, and special guests include Dana White. MORE: pic.twitter.com/pOBXZLysVA — Steve Sebelius (@SteveSebelius) September 11, 2020

