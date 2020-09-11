https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/trump-promises-election-night-riots-wont-last-long/

If there is any rioting on the night of the Nov. 3 election, it won’t last long, President Trump vowed.

“We’ll put them down very quickly. Look, it’s called insurrection,” he said in an interview with Fox News host Jeannine Pirro to be broadcast Saturday, Politico reported.

“We have the right to do that. We have the power to do that, if we want,” the president said.

“We just send in, and we do it very easy. I mean, it’s very easy. I’d rather not do that because there’s no reason for it, but if we had to, we’d do that and put it down within minutes.”

TRENDING: Mark Meadows: Additional documents spell ‘real trouble’ for top FBI officials

Politico noted it’s unclear whether the White House race will even be determined on Election Day because of the expansion of mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some have predicted the count could take weeks, and Republicans have warned of possible vote fraud in such a scenario.

PJMedia’s Rick Moran noted there’s been talk “by left-wing radicals and anarchists” that they would not accept a Trump victory.

That has led to increasing concern about an organized effort to disrupt the nation through rioting and looting.

Moran said Trump’s problem is that the “insurrection” would be spread out over several cities.

“But any threat to American democracy — including intimidation of those who are counting the votes on election night — must be put down with as much force as needed,” Moran wrote. “It is absolutely necessary that the mob not dictate who wins elections in the United States.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

