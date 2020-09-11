https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-punched-a-baby-california-black-outs-and-squirrels--the-bnn-week-in-review-9-11-2020/
Trump Punched A Baby, California Blackouts, And Squirrels — The BNN Week In Review 9-11-2020
This is your BNN week in review. Did Trump punch a baby? According to anonymous sources he did. What’s going on with California blackouts? Also, scientists say the squirrels are up to something. Babylon Newsroom Journalists Guy Curtis, Samantha Kurlock, and Stuart Stringer report. These updates and more in our latest video.
Breaking: PayPal Now Available
Many of you told us you wouldn’t subscribe until we offered PayPal as a payment option. You apparently weren’t bluffing, so we finally caved and added PayPal. Now — like the unbeliever faced with God’s invisible qualities displayed in nature — you are without excuse.
‘Let My People Go To Church!’ Bellows Bearded John MacArthur To Hard-Hearted Gavin Newsom
Trump Carefully Composing Tweet That Should Fix Everything