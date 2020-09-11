https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/trump-questions-biden-given-drugs-enhance-speaking-ability-video/

President Donald Trump questioned the apparent improved ability of Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden to speak coherently, raising the possibility of the 77-year-old former vice president being given drugs to enhance his speaking ability. Trump made the comment during a taped interview with Fox News Channel host Judge Jeanine Pirro set to be broadcast Saturday night. A clip of the interview was shown Friday on Fox’s Outnumbered Overtime.

Trump said, “There’s probably, uh, possibly drugs involved, that’s what I hear. I mean there’s possibly drugs. I don’t know how you can go from being so bad when you can’t even get out a sentence. I mean, you saw some of those debates with the large number of people on the stage. He was, I mean, I used to say, ‘How is it possible that he can even go forward?’

“I think there’s probably, possibly drugs involved. That’s what I hear.” — during interview with Judge Jeanine, Trump casually accuses Joe Biden of using performance enhancing drugs pic.twitter.com/RVWJMqPNhn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2020

While Biden appears to have improved since earlier this year, he still has moments where he forgets what he is trying to say or reads Teleprompter queues as part of his prepared remarks. There is also speculation, based on his behavior during remote Q&A sessions that Biden is reading answers typed on a Teleprompter.

This is amazing. Joe Biden is so out of it that he ACTUALLY read “topline message” off the teleprompter. He really is just a puppet for his handlers who tell him what to say. He’s like Ron Burgundy in Anchorman, he’ll read ANYTHING they put in the prompter.pic.twitter.com/eY7uyiRVYk — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 2, 2020

Joe Biden is relying on a teleprompter to answer questions: “move it up here,” he tells his staff. There are long pauses between his words as he waits for the prompter to scroll. pic.twitter.com/zYlMbfd2mA — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 7, 2020

Biden spokesman T.J. Ducklo refused to answer a question about that posed by Fox’s Bret Baier on Thursday.

Bret Baier just asked Biden’s National Press Sec a simple yes or no question: Has Joe Biden ever used a teleprompter during a TV interview? TJ Ducklo refused to answer and instead had a meltdown. Disaster of an interview for the Biden campaign. pic.twitter.com/OEyi2eb31L — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 10, 2020

In an interview Thursday with CNN’s Jake Tapper in which Biden tried to defend his health compared to Trump, Biden lost his train of thought again.

Joe Biden loses his train of thought when saying he isn’t “Slow Joe”https://t.co/o1dGNly6bI pic.twitter.com/Hlr7VhHQvb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2020

CNN transcript:

TAPPER: One last question for you, sir. If you’re elected, you would be the oldest president ever. And I know you have said it’s fair for anybody to ask questions about anybody over 70 and their health. The American people have been lied to before by presidents about the president’s health, FDR, JFK, Ronald Reagan. We don’t know still what happened with Donald Trump and his visit to Walter Reed last year. Will you pledge that, if you’re elected, you will be transparent about your health… BIDEN: Yes. TAPPER: … all facets of your health, with urgency, so that we know… BIDEN: Yes, when it occurs, when anything occurs. And anything can happen. Anything can happen. That’s what I did. I laid out my health records in more detail, pages and pages of it, when I became vice president. I laid it all out, everything, my entire background relating to my health. I have laid out my health records in terms of this time around and the investigations in my health made when I was in the — at Walter Reed, in terms of — by Walter Reed docs, by my docs right now. And, thank God, I am in good health. But here’s the deal. Anything can happen. I have become a great respecter of fate, a great respecter of fate. I have seen too much of it in my family related to accidents alone. And so I guarantee you, I guarantee you, I will be totally transparent in terms of my health and all aspects of my health. And when it comes to Donald Trump vs. me, just look at us, OK? Just look at us. Who seems to be in shape? Who’s able to move around? Who is — I mean this idea of, you know, slow Joe. (LAUGHTER) BIDEN: I — anyway, I shouldn’t laugh about it, because — anyway, Donald Trump — just look at us both, watch us, and determine whether or not you think I’m misleading anyone, not you, personally, but the public. Look at me. Judge me based on — I know what the job takes. I have sat for hundreds of hours in the Situation Room. For eight years, I was vice president, on every major decision. I know how difficult the job is. And one more thing I will do, I will take responsibility. I will acknowledge my mistakes when I make them. And I will level with the American people. TAPPER: Thanks for your time, Mr. Vice President. Appreciate it.

