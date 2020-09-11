https://saraacarter.com/tunnel-to-towers-member-explains-the-importance-of-reading-victim-names-on-9-11-memorial/

Friday marks 19 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, when Al Qaeda terrorist flew planes into New York City’s Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It’s a day that changed this country and the lives of many Americans.

For Kathy Cunningham, a Tunnel to Towers board member and sister of a 9/11 victim, this day is a time to remember her brother Donald W. Robertson. Robertson was working in the North Tower of the World Trade Center that day.

Cunningham and others were upset to hear that because of the COVID-19 epidemic, the official World Trade Center memorial ceremony wouldn’t allow the traditional live reading of victim names. Tunnel to Towers Foundation, however, stepped in and decided to hold their own ceremony to read the names aloud.

“Well, I can’t lie. I was exceedingly disappointed,” Cunningham told Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt. “I come here every year. This is hallowed grounds, this is sacred grounds, this is all we have, I mean we never recovered my brother, so when I come here and I read his name it is cathartic, it is healing. And I love to be around the other families as well. We all share that same hole in our hearts.”

“So when I heard that the names weren’t being read, I was disappointed. I didn’t understand it because I have to give kudos to the memorial and the mayor and everybody that put on a good show, with Mayor Bloomberg,” she said.

“They put on a good show every year over at the memorial,” Cunningham added.”It was seamless…. so when they eliminated that, I was really disappointed and when Frank Siller… when he picked up the ball and ran with that, I was so proud to be a part of this.”

