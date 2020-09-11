https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/gop-registers-seven-times-more-voters-than-democrats-in-pa-i-want-to-be-in-the-trump-party/

Republicans are seeing a windfall of new voters registered for November. There have been seven times the amount than Democrats that have registered.

This could be the tip of the iceberg. Many Democrats who work in the gas and oil industry are unlikely to risk losing their jobs by voting for Biden. While it is true that Joe Biden recently said he would not ban fracking, he has spent a year saying he would.

Does anyone remember 2008? Biden and Obama promised no new taxes on anyone making less than 250,000 dollars. Then, they passed Obamacare with 23 new taxes on lower-income families.

The previous Democratic president, Bill Clinton promised not to raise taxes but he did within 2 months of taking office. And sleepy Joe has promised that he would raise taxes.

Since the 2016 election, Republicans have registered 198,000 voters but the Democrats only registered 29,000. That seems to prove the theory about Trump’s “silent majority” voters. The president has not picked up enough ground in the polls to explain the nearly 200k new registrants. He could have a sizable lead right now. Biden needs Pennsylvania badly. If he loses there, he is finished.

From Breitbart News

While Democrats have a sizable advantage in overall registered voters throughout the state, holding an advantage of roughly 750,000, the GOP has added 198,000 registered voters since the 2016 election — nearly seven times more than the 29,000 picked up by Democrats. Democrats currently comprise 47 percent of the electorate, down from 49 percent in 2016. The GOP now stands at 39 percent, up a single percentage point from 2016.

According to Politico, “the GOP has seized on their uptick in party members as a sign that Trump is on track to win this critical Rust Belt swing state a second time”: The GOP has also seen a larger boost in registrations than Democrats in three critical areas across Pennsylvania: Erie, Luzerne and Northampton counties, all of which helped Trump flip the state by backing him after supporting former President Barack Obama in 2012. Gloria Lee Snover, chair of the Northampton County Republican Party, said: “It’s Trump, Trump, Trump. They’re like, ‘Oh, I want to be in the Trump party.’ It’s kind of funny. … I’m like, ‘You mean the Republican Party?’ They’re like, ‘Oh, yeah.’” Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 and that helped propel him into the Oval Office. It could once again turn the trick for him. Trump won by less than 1% in 2016. All eyes will be on Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina early in the evening.

