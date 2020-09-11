https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/update-trump-campaign-confirms-two-nevada-rallies-adds-latinos-trump-events-las-vegas-phoenix/

The Trump campaign confirmed late Friday that President Trump will hold rallies in Reno and Las Vegas this weekend, working around cancellations from venues in both cities due to concerns about coronavirus crowd restrictions. Trump will also host Latinos for Trump roundtables in Las Vegas and Phoenix. Trump is also reported to be attending a high dollar fundraiser in Las Vegas.

Details via the campaign:

– September 11, 2020 –

Trump Campaign Announces Updated Schedule for President Donald J. Trump’s Western Swing

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced updates to President Donald J. Trump’s visit to Western states that includes four events in Nevada and Arizona. President Donald J. Trump will host a Great American Comeback Event in Reno, Nevada, a Latinos for Trump Roundtable in Las Vegas, Nevada, a Great American Comeback Event in Las Vegas, Nevada, and a Latinos for Trump Roundtable in Phoenix, Arizona.

Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 7:00 PM PDT

President Donald J. Trump Hosts a Great American Comeback Event in Reno, NV

Minden-Tahoe Airport

1146 Airport Rd.

Minden, NV 89423

General Admission

Doors open at 4:00 PM PDT

Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM PDT

President Donald J. Trump Hosts a Latinos for Trump Roundtable in Las Vegas, NV

Treasure Island Hotel & Casino

3300 Las Vegas Blvd S

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM PDT

President Donald J. Trump Hosts a Great American Comeback Event in Las Vegas, NV

Xtreme Manufacturing

8390 Eastgate Road

Henderson, NV 89015

General Admission

Doors open at 4:00 PM PDT

Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM MST

President Donald J. Trump Hosts a Latinos for Trump Roundtable in Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Grand Resort

8000 S Arizona Grand Parkway

Phoenix, AZ 85044

General Admission

Doors open at 9:00 AM MST

Fundraiser invitation:

Keystone Corp. has sent out an invite to a reception with President Trump on Sunday ($2,800 per person). The location isn’t specified in the invite, but hosts include Don Ahern and George Harris, and special guests include Dana White. MORE: pic.twitter.com/pOBXZLysVA — Steve Sebelius (@SteveSebelius) September 11, 2020

