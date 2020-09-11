https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/video-black-woman-refuses-move-white-flight-attendantshouts-face-passenger-wake-2020-dont-white-privilege/

An incredible scene was captured on video that took place at the back of a commercial airliner. The video involved one obnoxious black woman, a white flight attendant, and several passengers. Unfortunately, you won’t see this video in the mainstream media, because it doesn’t fit their pro-Marxist BLM narrative.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – The clip begins with a black, female passenger refusing to move so a white the flight attendant can get past her. “Don’t push me,” she warns. The flight attendant explains that she’s trying to get to her station at the back of the plane, “I need to get to the back.” The black woman shouts, “She put her hands on me! She wants to go to jail!” the black passenger shouts, adding, “You all see how she’s antagonizing me?” she asks as she looks to the passengers on the plane to support her. She quickly realized she picked the wrong crowd and she’s not at a BLM protest, as a white, female passenger comes to the aid of the flight attendant. “Are you my boss?” she asks the passenger while shouting without a mask on her face directly in the face of the passenger. “You are white privilege, you’re not my boss. Sit down!” she shouts.

The black woman then accuses the flight attendant of exercising her “white privilege” while still blocking her way.

“I need to get to my door,” repeats the flight attendant as the black woman continues to bicker.

“You have white privilege and it’s not here, it’s over with, it’s 2020, wake up.”

“You need to understand, you don’t run America no more sweetheart,” she tells the white woman. She goes on to explain how when she was 14-years old, she once “slapped the shit” out of a “white bitch” for disrespecting her on a bus.

It’s unclear what happened after the clip ended, but we’ve been unable to find any information about arrests or removals from a major airline over the black passenger’s confrontation with the white passengers and the white flight attendant.

Black privilege?

Watch here:

Are people losing their minds? That’s what the media and BLM want. pic.twitter.com/OPJvHbtasc — bobbyzee29044 (@bbyzee_7) September 11, 2020

This would have been a major news story if the woman who refused to move was white and the flight attendant was black, but alas, the maskless, black terrorist will likely never make the news with our far-left mainstream media.

