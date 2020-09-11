https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/video-trump-supporter-claims-postal-worker-defaced-mail-blm/

(BREITBART) A woman in Northridge, California, is claiming a United States Postal Service (USPS) worker defaced her mail Thursday by writing “BLM” on it.

The woman identified only as Donna said her neighbor’s security camera caught the alleged incident on tape, according to Fox 11.

“His camera showed him walking to my house. He had the mail in his hand and he’s writing,” she told the outlet.

Donna, who flies a Trump 2020 flag off her front porch and calls President Trump “a great president,” immediately notified the post office about the incident.

Read the full story ›

