A group of Black Lives Matter rioters recently busted for smashing windows and causing mayhem in Manhattan reportedly come from privileged backgrounds that include yacht club performances, modeling gigs, and second homes in Connecticut, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

The would-be revolutionaries had their mug shots tweeted out by the New York City Police Department this week after they were booked for rampaging through the Flatiron District and reportedly causing at least $100,000 in damage.

Their activities were part of a protest allegedly put on by groups who referred to themselves as the “New Afrikan Black Panther Party” and the “Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement.”

Yacht clubs and second homes

Amazingly, several rioters had no obvious motive for demonstrating against racial injustice and police brutality.

The most notable of the bunch is Clara Kraebber, 20, the redhead daughter of a Manhattan architect and an Upper East Side child psychiatrist whose family reportedly owns a $1.8 million apartment in the city — and a second home in Connecticut.

Kraebber currently attends Rice University in Houston — which boasts a tuition of nearly $70,000 — where she is a member of the school’s Young Democrats club. Her schooling may have to be postponed, however, because she faces up to four years in prison on a first-degree riot charge.

Next up is Frank Fuhrmeister, 30, a freelance art director who studied fine arts and photography at Florida State College in Jacksonville and has allegedly worked for high-profile brands such as Pepsi, Samsung and The Glenlivet.

Adi Sragovich, 20, was a skillful jazz musician before joining the cause.

“Before joining the protest, Sragovich was an accomplished musician who spent time performing in local theater groups and at the Sea Cliff Yacht Club, according to the Great Neck Record, which photographed her during a 2017 show,” according to the Post report.

Claire Severine, 27, is a signed model with the We Speak agency who recently settled in New York to pursue a career in acting, the Post said.

Two others in the group, Etkar Surette, 27, and Elliot Rucka, 20, were also booked for rioting last Friday. Surette spent summers in Europe as a child and Rucka is the son of popular comic book writers Greg Rucka and Jennifer Van Meter.

‘The height of hypocrisy’

One police source who spoke to the Post anonymously blasted the actions from the rioters as hypocritical.

“I wonder how her rich parents feel about their daughter,” the officer said, referring to Kraebber. “How would they feel if they graffitied their townhouse?”

“This girl should be the poster child for white privilege, growing up on the Upper East Side and another home in Connecticut,” the source added. “This is the height of hypocrisy.”

