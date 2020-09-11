https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mail-in-voting-voter-fraud/2020/09/11/id/986550

A Texas-based voter fraud watchdog group is taking the lead in training thousands of volunteers to monitor the upcoming election in battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, The Guardian reported.

True the Vote founder Catherine Englebrecht said her group has trained about 10,000 people in specialties such as handwriting analysis, who are expected to volunteer in key counties such as Allegheny in Pennsylvania, which is centered around Pittsburgh, and Las Vegas in Nevada.

Pittsburgh is largely made up of Democrats and Nevada is one of eight states that has adopted universal mail-in voting, in which each registered voter will receive a ballot by mail whether or not they request it, for the fall election. State officials claim the pandemic makes the measure necessary.

True the Vote has conducted training sessions with religious groups such as Intercessors for America and the Thomas More Law Center, as well as the conservative organization the Eagle Forum and a few dozen smaller local groups nationwide, Engelbrecht said.

“I’m particularly concerned about mail-in voting fraud,” Engelbrecht said.

As part of its strategy to monitor both polling places and mail-in voting, True the Vote is recruiting thousands of military veterans from organizations like the American Legion and the retired Navy Seal community to join its “Continue to Serve” effort.

“We’re reaching out to veterans’ groups and first responders,” Engelbrecht said.

The majority of the election training is being done with small local groups in a few dozen counties in swing states nationwide, but Engelbrecht declined to name any of the local groups, The Guardian said.

True the Vote intends to launch a “command center” later this month to coordinate its training among local and national groups as well as respond to questions from people working in different counties.

