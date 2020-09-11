https://thepostmillennial.com/washington-post-repeats-antifa-talking-points-in-article-about-the-shooting-of-antifa-killer

A recent article by the Washington Post took aim at the attempt by police to arrest cold-blooded killer Michael Forest Reinoehl, which ended with Reinoehl drawing a weapon and subsequently being fatally shot by law enforcement officers.

The headline of the story was “Police shot Portland slaying suspect without warning or trying to arrest him first, witness says.” The article takes issue with the officers on the scene, saying that a lone witness has come forward to contradict everybody else’s version of the story.

Reinoehl identified himself as a member of Antifa, and appears to have undertook the killing of Aaron “Jay” Danielson, on Aug. 29, with the intention of furthering Antifa goals. Danielson, who had been wearing a Patriot Prayer hat, was ideologically on the side of law and order, and not Antifa.

“In fact, according to Nate Dinguss, Reinoehl was clutching a cellphone and eating a gummy worm as he walked to his car outside an apartment complex in Lacey, Wash. That’s when officers opened fire without first announcing themselves or trying to arrest him,” Dinguss, a 39-year-old who lives in the apartment complex, said in a statement shared with The Washington Post.

Dinguss’ account of the Sept. 3 fatal shooting, first reported by The Oregonian, contradicts details offered by federal authorities, who said Reinoehl, 48, pulled a gun as members of a fugitive task force tried to arrest him. Two other witnesses also told The Olympian they had seen Reinoehl fire a weapon at police.

That is to say, the Washington Post itself states in its own article that all of the law enforcement officials present plus two other witnesses have the exact same story regarding the death of Michael Forest Reinoehl—that he drew a weapon, and officers then fired. But lone witness Dinguss has a unique and questionable version of the story.

The much more credible version of the story, which everyone else who was at the scene corroborates, is that Reinoehl was fleeing law enforcement and leaving his hideout, saw the police arrive and drew his weapon first before being shot. Reinoehl confessed in an interview with Vice magazine that he shot Danielson.