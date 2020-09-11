http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/n1WvrVnO_eA/when-they-ducklo.php

By my estimate, Joe Biden has a half a mind to be president. We took a look at his call to “move it up here” for the teleprompter to answer a scripted question at a virtual event on Labor Day. Biden holds out the prospect of virtual presidency as well. Asked by Bret Baier yesterday about Biden’s (obvious) dependence on a teleprompter to answer the question, Biden national press secretary TJ Ducklo bobbed and weaved vehemently (video below, entire segment posted here). When they Ducklo, we duck high, or something.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...