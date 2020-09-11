https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/11/who-they-really-are-lincoln-project-co-founder-tries-deleting-repugnant-9-11-eve-tweet-comparing-wtc-towers-falling-to-trump-but-we-got-it/

There are some tweets that should never have been tweeted in the first place … like this repugnant tweet from The Lincoln Project co-founder Ron Steslow who compared President Trump’s presidency to watching the two towers fall on 9/11.

The NIGHT BEFORE the 19th anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

He deleted it but not before he made Siraj Hashmi’s list:

Nothing says you have a principled approach like exploiting 3k+ Americans murdered by terrorists to dunk on the president on Twitter.

Lincoln Project sure can pick ’em.

Psychology.

Yikes.

Some people are just broken beyond repair.

And the Lincoln Project wants to work with every single one of them.

*shrug*

Basically. Yup.

Lincoln Project is gonna Lincoln Project, but c’mon.

***

Related:

OMG-LOL, dude is a trainwreck! Joe Biden tells Jake Tapper Obama voters switched to Trump because they’re racist (watch)

‘A TERRIBLE question’: Trump shuts Jon Karl DOWN for asking repugnant question about Woodward interview and BOOM (watch)

DAMNING –> Sean Davis’ thread about Mueller team ‘accidentally’ wiping at LEAST 15 (!) phones before DOJ could examine them a must-read

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...