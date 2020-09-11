https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/william-barr-there-could-be-more-criminal-charges-in-durham-investigation/

Barr was asked about the status of the probe during an interview with NBC News last night. He declined to say whether Durham is nearing the end of the probe, which began in April 2018.

“Would you say — it’s unlikely that there’ll be further criminal charges?” reporter Pete Williams asked Barr. “No, I wouldn’t say that at all, no,” Barr replied.

NEW #Durham According to NBC News transcript, asked by @PeteWilliamsNBC if “it’s unlikely there’ll be further criminal charges?” Attorney General Barr said, “No, I wouldn’t say that at all, no.” READ FULL EXCHANGE: PETE WILLIAMS: Let me ask you finally about the Durham report. — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 10, 2020