Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) slammed Netflix late on Friday evening for promoting “Cuties”—which has been widely accused of sexualizing children—calling the movie “child porn” and declaring that the company was “now complicit” in helping fuel the “child sex trafficking trade.”

“@netflix child porn ‘Cuties’ will certainly whet the appetite of pedophiles & help fuel the child sex trafficking trade,” Gabbard wrote on Twitter. “1 in 4 victims of trafficking are children. It happened to my friend’s 13 year old daughter. Netflix, you are now complicit. #CancelNetflix”

