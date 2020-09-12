https://www.redstate.com/jeffc/2020/09/12/11-year-old-buys-22000-diapers-for-single-mothers-using-profit-from-lemonade-stand/

Cartier Carey, an 11-year-old Virginia resident, is demonstrating that even kids can make a positive difference in their communities. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the youngster is using his lemonade stand business to provide assistance to single mothers in need.

Carey is raising money through his local lemonade enterprise by selling drinks and other treats. All of the profit is going towards buying diapers and wipes for single mothers who have fallen on hard times due to the coronavirus outbreak. “I wanted to help mothers who were struggling, “ he told reporters.

But this current endeavor is only the latest in a series of projects the young man has embarked upon. Earlier in the year, he created care packages that he referred to as “Carti packs.” These bundles included deodorant, soap, and tissues for the homeless.

About a year ago, Carey formed a non-profit called Kids 4 Change 757. He said he started the organization so he “could help the community and make the community better.”

Cartier’s mother explained that her son has always had an altruistic streak. “We’re very proud,” said Britany Stewart. She continued, stating that Carey “has always wanted to help.”

In only three days, the 11-year-old’s lemonade stand raised nearly $3,000. His mother pointed out that “he doesn’t want to spend any of the money on himself.” Instead, “He just wants to continue to keep buying diapers and giving each day.”

Carey said that seeing how his efforts are making a positive impact on his community is rewarding. “It makes me feel happy that I’m actually helping people.” Many have expressed their gratitude for his work. In this video, a woman who came to donate to his cause became emotional when she met him, explaining that she had once been a single mother in need as well.

11-Year-Old Cartier Carey has provided over 22,000 diapers to single mothers. This woman who came to donate became emotional upon meeting him. Who’s cutting onions??? pic.twitter.com/BRdTXWzxfS — Jeff Charles, The Black DaVinci (@JeffOnTheRight) September 12, 2020

Amid a turbulent election year, a global pandemic, and nationwide civil unrest, America needs more stories like this. People like Carey deserve to be a part of the national spotlight as they are living embodiments of what this nation truly stands for.

There are many stories similar to Carey’s that occur on a daily basis. Unfortunately, it is far too easy for these examples of altruism to fall by the wayside while the public is focused on the controversies of the day. Nevertheless, it is still important to remember that despite what the corporate media feeds us, all is not lost as long as we still have people like Cartier Carey working to better their communities.

