(SIBERIAN TIMES) Until now only the bones of cave bears have been discovered.

The new finds are of ‘world importance’, according to one of Russia’s leading experts on extinct Ice Age species.

Scientist Lena Grigorieva said of the island discovery of the adult beast: ‘Today this is the first and only find of its kind – a whole bear carcass with soft tissues.

‘It is completely preserved, with all internal organs in place including even its nose.

“Previously, only skulls and bones were found. This find is of great importance for the whole world.’

