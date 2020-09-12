https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2020/09/11/robert-davi-dont-believe-the-lefts-version-of-america/

Actor and singer Robert Davi, known for starring roles in classic films like the Goonies, Die Hard, and The Expendables 3, joined Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Jerome Hudson to discuss his latest song about American exceptionalism, “The House I Live In,” and warned America to reject the left’s version of America.

“Don’t believe the left’s version of America,” said Davi. The introduction to Davi’s latest song, a reprise of Frank Sinatra’s “The House I Live In,” asks, “What is America to me?” Hudson described the song as “a beautiful homage to the greatness of America.”

Davi reflected on the historical context of the song’s original composition while warning against acceptance of left-wing historical narratives denigrating America.

“I did this song, because in 1946 — against anti-semitism and racial bigotry — a couple of men, one being Frank Sinatra, got together, [with] a guy named Abel Meeropol — under the name of Lewis Allan — and another guy, Earl Robinson, and they wrote this song,” Davi stated. “Sinatra performed it, got a special on Oscar, and it was in response to the overwhelming racial bigotry and antisemitism happening in the country at that time.”

Davi continued, “The unique part about it is that Abel Meeropol — he adopted [Julius and Ethel Rosenberg’s] children. He was a communist at the time, or considered a communist at the time. Later, [he] changed his tune on that, but their vision of America — even though they were they were liberal, they were bleeding heart liberal, perhaps — their vision of America was so different.”

“It was an inclusive song,” Davi added. “It’s an inspiring song talking about America’s greatness, not about flag burning, not about people on their knees, and the Hollywood media telling you how awful the country is. We can’t believe that. Don’t believe the left’s version of America. You cannot believe the left’s version of America.”

The video, created by Logan Cook, aka, Carpe Donktum, for “The House I Live In” showcases “the diversity of America,” Davi remarked.

Davi identified the left’s unattainable pursuit of a perfected human condition.

Davi stated, “All societies have issues. No matter what part of the world you’re in, there is no Utopian society.” He added, “I wanted to do a song that reminded America — reminded the people — because it answers the question, ‘What is America to me?’, and at the end of the day, it’s the people coming together.”

Disparagement of American society is a feature of left-wing politics, noted Davi.

“Because the president is optimistic, we have these globalists — we have these people in power today — that are tearing down America. They’re not building up America.”Davi analogized left-wing political leadership in America with abusive parents. He said, “It’s like having a father imagine having a father that tells you you’re a piece of garbage every day. What are you going to turn into having a mother or father tell you you’re a piece of garbage? Would you rather say to your son or daughter, ‘You can accomplish anything you want’?”.

Davi concluded by highlighting the self-perpetuating political momentum of leftism.

Davi declared, “Marxism doesn’t stop. It eats you up, It’s like that old game Pac-Man. It will eat you to death until you don’t exist, except for the state, except for the game’s conceit on itself, and that’s what they’re doing to this country, and we’ve got one backstop, Donald Trump. He’s the last backstop. That’s it.” Trump is “the last hope for America” against leftism, warned Davi.

