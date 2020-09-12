https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2020/09/after-911-biden-wanted-send-200-million-islamic-daniel-greenfield/

No administration since Jimmy Carter’s had done more to enable and appease Islamic terrorists than the Obama-Biden administration. But Joe Biden wasn’t a patsy in a radical administration. As his original response to 9/11 shows, his own position was always favorable to Islamic terrorists.

“This,” Joe Biden announces, “is what I’ve spent my entire adult life preparing for.” It’s exactly three Tuesdays since the September attacks, and Biden is presiding over a morning meeting of his committee staffers… At the Tuesday-morning meeting with committee staffers, Biden launches into a stream-of-consciousness monologue about what his committee should be doing, before he finally admits the obvious: “I’m groping here.” Then he hits on an idea: America needs to show the Arab world that we’re not bent on its destruction. “Seems to me this would be a good time to send, no strings attached, a check for $200 million to Iran,” Biden declares.

Biden’s response to an attack by Islamic terrorists was a proposal to send $200 million to Islamic terrorists. The Obama-Biden administration topped that be sending billions to Iran. And Biden’s campaign platform calls for going back to those days.

But this is the same Joe Biden who threatened to impeach Bush if he tried to take out Iran’s nukes.

Waging a presidential campaign amid rising tensions with Iran 12 years ago, Joe Biden, then a senator from Delaware, had a warning for President George W. Bush should he decide to take military action without congressional authorization. “I want it on the record, and I want to make it clear,” Biden said. “If he does, I will move to impeach him.”

And around whom allegations of Iranian funding have lingered.

Kaveh Mohseni, a spokesman for the Student Movement Coordination Committee for Democracy in Iran, calls Biden “a great friend of the mullahs.” He notes that Bidens election campaigns “have been financed by Islamic charities of the Iranian regime based in California and by the Silicon Iran network,” a loosely-knit group of wealthy Iranian-American businessmen and women seeking to end the U.S. trade embargo on Iran. “In exchange, the senator does his best to aid the mullahs,” Mohseni argues. Biden’s ties to pro-Tehran lobbying groups are no secret.

That’s why aiding Iran has always been Biden’s priority.

Biden undermined President Bush’s efforts to rein in Iran’s terrorism by voting against listing the Revolutionary Guard, which was supplying weapons to help the Taliban kill American soldiers, as a terrorist group (a position he shared with Kerry, Hagel and Obama) and berating Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for not negotiating with Iran and Assad.

What was Biden’s big proposal to address the coronavirus?

About the only two areas where he fundamentally differed from President Trump’s approach was on a national mask mandate, which he then discarded, and using the coronavirus as a pretext to get Iran access to money.

Again.

In total, 34 House and Senate Democrats, had signed an Iran Lobby letter during one of the worst crises in American history, where many of their own constituents were dead or dying. Official endorsees on Bernie’s Senate site included NIAC. While the Sanders letter had started out as an extreme position, a few days later, Joe Biden, the presumptive Democrat nominee, urged President Trump to ease sanctions on Iran and “streamline channels for banking”. The beneficiaries of such measures wouldn’t be ordinary Iranians, but the regime’s terror elite and their international financial partners. Within the space of a week, a fringe position advocated by Sanders, Cortez, and Omar had become incorporated into the official stance of the Democrat nominee for the White House.

This is who Joe Biden was and this is who he is.

