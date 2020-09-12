https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/shutting-campaign-day-joe-biden-lashes-president-trump-holding-rallies-nevada-weekend/

Basement Biden lashed out at President Trump on Saturday for holding rallies in Nevada.

77-year-old Biden is so exhausted from traveling to Ground Zero on the anniversary of 9/11 that his campaign started off Saturday morning by “calling a lid” (shutting down for the day).

Meanwhile President Trump is traveling across the nation and meeting voters face-to-face.

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported, the Trump campaign confirmed late Friday that President Trump will hold rallies in Reno and Las Vegas this weekend, working around cancellations from venues in both cities due to concerns about coronavirus crowd restrictions.

TRENDING: VIDEO: Black Woman Refuses To Move For White Flight Attendant…Shouts In Face Of Passenger: “Wake up, it’s 2020!…You don’t have white privilege over me”

Trump will also host Latinos for Trump roundtables in Las Vegas and Phoenix. Trump is also reported to be attending a high dollar fundraiser in Las Vegas.

This angered feeble Biden, who is using Coronavirus as an excuse to hide in his basement bunker.

Biden, who is hiding in his basement and refused to answer questions from reporters, actually accused President Trump of trying to hide from the truth.

“Nevadans don’t need more bluster from the President, and don’t need his reckless rallies that ignore the realities of COVID-19 and endanger public health,” Biden’s Nevada comms director Kevin Liao said.

.@JoeBiden‘s statement ahead of Donald Trump’s trip to Nevada this weekend: “Nevadans don’t need more bluster from the President, and don’t need his reckless rallies that ignore the realities of COVID-19 and endanger public health.” pic.twitter.com/YwHobLJQ06 — Kevin Liao (@KevinLiao_) September 12, 2020

Strangely, Joe Biden was not criticized for putting people in danger as he visited Ground Zero in NYC and Shanksville, PA on Friday.

Here’s Biden in Pennsylvania on Friday…ZERO social distancing as a firefighter handed Biden a beer and gave him a fist bump:

Joe Biden, informed by a firefighter that on his last visit he had promised to bring beer, pulls out a six-pack of Iron City and starts handing them out pic.twitter.com/v53udHi0Sy — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 11, 2020

Biden also came into close contact with an elderly woman in a wheelchair on Friday.

The woman handed Biden a picture of her deceased son — no gloves, no hand sanitizer and the media didn’t say a word.

WATCH:

Joe Biden, doing that thing that Joe Biden does, but that we haven’t seen much of during the pandemic pic.twitter.com/J9W0rnN2Bq — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) September 11, 2020

The Coronavirus is being used as a shield to protect Joe Biden while simultaneously being used a sword to attack President Trump.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

