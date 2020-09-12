https://www.theepochtimes.com/andrew-giuliani-son-of-rudy-giuliani-mulls-run-for-nyc-mayor-in-2021-report_3497532.html

Andrew Giuliani, public liaison assistant to President Donald Trump and son of Rudy Giuliani, told the New York Post he is considering running for New York City mayor in 2021.

The son of the former mayor told the publication, “I am certainly thinking about it. It’s something that a bunch of people that I trust have approached me with.”

In a post on Twitter on Saturday, Giuliani said that irrespective of whether he ultimately decides to run, he is frustrated by current mayor Bill de Blasio’s policies on public safety.

“Whether or not I decide to throw my hat in the ring, one thing is certain: New York deserves a mayor who understands their number one priority is public safety!” Giuliani wrote.

In remarks to the New York Post, Giuliani said de Blasio’s administration “has failed New York as he does not value the New York Police Department and he does not value what they have done for the city.”

He singled out the disbanding of the New York Police Department’s plainclothes anti-crime unit and budget cuts to the force.

“It’s been terrible to see over the last few years how the city has spiraled. I am afraid if the right candidate doesn’t win in 2021, four more years of de Blasio’s policies will remind us of the 80s,” he said.

Word of Giuliani’s mulling a mayoral run comes amid a surge in crime in the Big Apple. Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 6, the number of victims of shootings went up by 97.2 percent compared to the same period last year, New York Police Department statistics show (pdf). The number of murders, meanwhile, has increased by 35 percent in the same timeframe.

Giuliani has, for the past several years, served as a Special Assistant in the Trump administration and told the New York Post he is now concentrating on helping the president get reelected.

“I am trying to make sure the president gets over the finish line on Nov. 3rd and then right after that my focus is going to be on how we can save New York City again,” Giuliani said, adding that the Big Apple under his leadership would see tough-on-crime and free-market policies, seeking also to reduce government dependency.

“The nucleus of all of it is public safety. It’s making sure that New Yorkers feel safe and that tourists feel safe coming here,” he said.

Giuliani’s remarks on public safety echo those made by 163 New York City business leaders in a recent letter to de Blasio, highlighting “widespread anxiety” over crime and “other quality of life issues that are contributing to deteriorating conditions in commercial districts and neighborhoods across the five boroughs.” The executives, including the heads of Etsy, MasterCard, Morgan Stanley, and Pfizer, called on the mayor to take urgent action or, they argued, people would be reluctant to come to the city, undercutting its fledgling economic recovery from the COVID-19 recession.

