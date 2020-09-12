https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/09/12/assistant-principal-who-made-obscene-rant-against-rochester-police-during-blm-action-faces-consequences/
About The Author
Related Posts
REPORT: Detroit Lions Won’t Fire Head Coach Matt Patricia, Team Expects ‘To Be A Playoff Contender’
December 18, 2019
Kamala Harris Repeats the Lie That the Right is Responsible for Political Violence While the Record Shows Otherwise
September 3, 2020
Elizabeth Warren: A Better Hillary Clinton
April 15, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy