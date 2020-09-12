https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/atlantic-calls-cancel-nobel-peace-prize-president-nominated-twice/
(BIZPACREVIEW) It’s over for the Nobel Peace Prize …
After a 119-year run, the Nobel Peace Prize faces cancellation from some members of the left now that President Donald Trump has been nominated for it again.
On Wednesday, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian parliament for the populist Progress Party, nominated Trump for the prize over the historic peace deal between Israel and the UAE that his administration has reached.