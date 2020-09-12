https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/12/atlantic-writer-wants-to-end-the-nobel-peace-prize-now-that-president-trump-has-been-nominated/

We’re sure most people in the Twitchy reading audience are old enough to remember when Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize on the promise of all the things he was going to do during his presidency, not for anything he’d accomplished. Now President Trump has been formally nominated twice, for the Israel-United Arab Emirates peace deal and then for the historic agreement between Kosovo and Serbia.

That’s all too much for Atlantic writer Graeme Wood, who thinks it’s time to end the Nobel Peace Prize now that it’s been tainted by Trump’s nomination.

The Atlantic magazine strikes again, suggests abolishing Nobel Prize after Trump nomination | Just The News https://t.co/pjJxC0gsKu — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) September 12, 2020

Trump *achieves peace in the Middle East* Atlantic: “CaNcEl ThE nObEl PeAcE pRiZe NoW!!!” pic.twitter.com/j5T61YgKXC — 93% Journalist – Jake K. Turx (@JakeTurx) September 11, 2020

Wood’s gripe with the Nobel Peace Prize extends way beyond Trump’s nomination, but that was the breaking point. Wood writes that the Nobel committee has made itself hostage “to wacky attention-seeking nominations like Trump’s.”

Scorched earth, literally nothing the left won’t burn down to defeat their enemies — platospupil (@platospupil) September 12, 2020

Why not? They suggest abolishing the USA to prevent his re-election — Alan Miller (@AlanMil47908809) September 12, 2020

Just abolish the Atlantic and we can call it even — B=Cool Beans 🇺🇸🌷🌼 (@barbiejo16) September 12, 2020

Amazing how quickly @TheAtlantic jumped on this — Frances Erlebacher (@FrancesforNH) September 12, 2020

The Atlantic is unquestionably the world leader in self-importance. — David Klang (@dsklang21) September 12, 2020

Well at least they’ve established that they are an unbiased news outlet. — Clemson2020 (@RHTiger1992) September 12, 2020

Why does the Atlantic seem to think they have any influence? — Tank Girl (@helpingthos) September 12, 2020

The Titanic should be the correct name. — Johnny (@redeemedbtB) September 12, 2020

The Atlantic magazine continues to sink after colliding with another iceberg. — USA Patriot Republic (@NeverBSocialist) September 12, 2020

Somebody throw The Atlantic an extra life jacket. This is hard to watch. I used to love that mag. — Duck Talk (@TUglyduckling) September 12, 2020

Does anyone know why Barry got one? — Brian (@Rugbyfish33) September 12, 2020

They should’ve suggested that after Obama won for well, being Obama. — Duckman61 (@law_blake) September 12, 2020

So would that make Trump the last person to get one? — Bernie Roemmele (@BernieRoemmele) September 12, 2020

The media would be screaming acclaim for these truly historic Middle East accomplishments if it were any other President but Trump. They can’t be intellectually honest enough to acknowledge the tremendous events that just happened in the Middle East. — Jae Onasi (@JaeOnasi) September 12, 2020

The mainstream media has been awfully low-key about these historic peace agreements.

People see what’s really happening…right? pic.twitter.com/4MCbKI0kfC — Kevin Townsend (@K_Town7) September 12, 2020

Democrats always want to cancel or change anything they have no control over. All about power. — Laurie ❌ ⭐️⭐️⭐️#MAGA #KAG #TRUMP (@OCNaNa2013) September 12, 2020

If they had their way over the last four years, we’d have done away with ICE, the police, college tuition, rent, the Supreme Court, the Senate, and the Electoral College, for starters.

‘Making peace great again’: Trump nominated for SECOND Nobel Peace Prize https://t.co/P80KGVkO2E — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 11, 2020

