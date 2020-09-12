https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/basement-biden-exhausted-visiting-ground-zero-yesterday-campaign-started-morning-shutting-day/

77-year-old Joe Biden left his basement on Friday and traveled to Ground Zero in NYC and Shanksville, Pennsylvania to pay his respects on the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

It was a big day for Biden even though he didn’t answers questions from reporters or give a press conference.

“I’m not going to make any news today. I’m not going to talk about anything other than 9/11. We took all our advertising down. It’s a solemn day. That’s how we’re going to keep it, OK? You can determine whether I make news but I’m not going to be holding any press conferences.” Biden said to a gaggle of reporters on Friday.

TRENDING: VIDEO: Black Woman Refuses To Move For White Flight Attendant…Shouts In Face Of Passenger: “Wake up, it’s 2020!…You don’t have white privilege over me”

The traveling exhausted him so his campaign started off Saturday morning by “calling a lid” (shutting down for the day).

“A lid has been called in Wilmington, meaning Joe Biden is not expected to have any public events today,” Politico, NBC reporter Jake Sherman tweeted.

In contrast, President Trump is holding huge outdoor rallies and zig-zagging across the country meeting voters face-to-face.

The RNC reached a milestone this week making contact with their 100 millionth voter through door knocking and phone banking.

This is a huge number!

The RNC says it has knocked on the doors of 12 million potential voters in swing states since mid-June.

Meanwhile in Biden’s camp…It’s a Saturday and Election Day is less than 60 days away and Biden shut it down for the day.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...