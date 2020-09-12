https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/basement-biden-exhausted-visiting-ground-zero-yesterday-campaign-started-morning-shutting-day/

77-year-old Joe Biden left his basement on Friday and traveled to Ground Zero in NYC and Shanksville, Pennsylvania to pay his respects on the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

It was a big day for Biden even though he didn’t answers questions from reporters or give a press conference.

“I’m not going to make any news today. I’m not going to talk about anything other than 9/11. We took all our advertising down. It’s a solemn day. That’s how we’re going to keep it, OK? You can determine whether I make news but I’m not going to be holding any press conferences.” Biden said to a gaggle of reporters on Friday.

The traveling exhausted him so his campaign started off Saturday morning by “calling a lid” (shutting down for the day).

“A lid has been called in Wilmington, meaning Joe Biden is not expected to have any public events today,” Politico, NBC reporter Jake Sherman tweeted.

A lid has been called in Wilmington, meaning @JoeBiden is not expected to have any public events today, per @mgroppe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 12, 2020

In contrast, President Trump is holding huge outdoor rallies and zig-zagging across the country meeting voters face-to-face.

The RNC reached a milestone this week making contact with their 100 millionth voter through door knocking and phone banking.

This is a huge number!

The RNC says it has knocked on the doors of 12 million potential voters in swing states since mid-June.

Meanwhile in Biden’s camp…It’s a Saturday and Election Day is less than 60 days away and Biden shut it down for the day.

