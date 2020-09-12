https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-busted-using-teleprompter-interviews-reflection-james-corden-remote-interview-shows-monitor-writing/

Video of Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden from a virtual appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS from April 21 this year shows a split screen monitor in Biden’s basement studio that contains what appears to be a Teleprompter in one quarter of the four screen monitor.

While Biden was holding up to the camera a large framed photograph of himself with his two sons, Hunter and Beau, when they were in college, a reflection of the monitor could be seen. In the upper left as seen in the reflection is the feed from Biden, lower right is Cordon, lower left is hard to see but the upper right shows type-written words in green and blue.

A video clip was posted late Friday night that went viral and caught the attention of Republicans and others:

Check out the teleprompter in the reflection. Biden blatantly read from a script for most of the interview with James Corden. I bet his handlers weren’t too happy with him going off script. He probably got reprimanded. pic.twitter.com/BPK2FGB8cz — Michael Moore (@mbracemoore) September 12, 2020

GOP Rapid response Director Steve Guest, “That reflection…Joe Biden was using a teleprompter for an interview with James Corden.”

That reflection… Joe Biden was using a teleprompter for an interview with James Corden. pic.twitter.com/wqBrhqNVHW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 12, 2020

Original video was from an emotional segment from the Corden interview in which Biden was discussing his family and holding up photographs.

[embedded content]

On Thursday, Biden campaign spokesman T.J. Ducklo refused to answer whether Biden uses a teleprompter during TV interviews.

Bret Baier just asked Biden’s National Press Sec a simple yes or no question: Has Joe Biden ever used a teleprompter during a TV interview? TJ Ducklo refused to answer and instead had a meltdown. Disaster of an interview for the Biden campaign. pic.twitter.com/OEyi2eb31L — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 10, 2020

The issue has come up as it appears to observers that Biden has been using a Teleprompter during remote interviews.

Joe Biden is relying on a teleprompter to answer questions: “move it up here,” he tells his staff. There are long pauses between his words as he waits for the prompter to scroll. pic.twitter.com/zYlMbfd2mA — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 7, 2020

