Check out the teleprompter in the reflection as Sniffy holds a photo up for the camera. Biden blatantly read from a script for most of the interview with James Corden.

I bet his handlers weren’t too happy with him going off script. He probably got reprimanded. pic.twitter.com/BPK2FGB8cz

— Michael Moore (@mbracemoore) September 12, 2020