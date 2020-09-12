https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-is-so-busted/

Posted by Kane on September 12, 2020 6:26 pm

Check out the teleprompter in the reflection as Sniffy holds a photo up for the camera. Biden blatantly read from a script for most of the interview with James Corden.

