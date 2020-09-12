https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-is-so-busted/
Check out the teleprompter in the reflection as Sniffy holds a photo up for the camera. Biden blatantly read from a script for most of the interview with James Corden.
I bet his handlers weren’t too happy with him going off script. He probably got reprimanded. pic.twitter.com/BPK2FGB8cz
— Michael Moore (@mbracemoore) September 12, 2020
Needed a teleprompter for James Corden. pic.twitter.com/COgO3EWHmu
— Michael Moore (@mbracemoore) September 12, 2020
