https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/big-tech-company-reconsiders-splc-informed-decision-cut-off-christian-group/

(PJMEDIA) Last week, the Big Tech fundraising company MobileCause abruptly canceled a years-long contract with the conservative Christian nonprofit the Family Research Council (FRC) exactly one hour before FRC’s planned “Pray Vote Stand” broadcast focused on the 2020 election. To justify its decision, MobileCause cited the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a scandal-plagued far-left smear factory with a history of branding Christian organizations “hate groups” due to their religious beliefs. The SPLC “hate group” smear against FRC inspired an attempted terrorist attack in 2012.

PJ Media reached out to MobileCause, asking why it relies on the SPLC. The company responded by saying it was not aware of the SPLC’s scandals and the terror attack. It told PJ Media it would reconsider relying on the SPLC.

“MobileCause has not only provided yet another example of big tech censorship but in their desperation to silence those they disagree with, they have now added religious discrimination to their portfolio,” FRC President Tony Perkins said in a statement. “Is it a coincidence that a big tech company pulled the plug on us one hour before the second installment of one of our most extensive evangelical voter education and mobilization efforts in this election cycle?”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

