https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/09/12/bill-maher-rips-media-for-covering-up-rioting-warns-biden-will-wear-looting-on-his-back-into-the-election-971532

Get the latest BPR news delivered free to your inbox daily. SIGN UP HERE

CHECK OUT WeThePeople.store for best SWAG!

Left-wing comedian and talk show host Bill Maher condemned the media for appearing to defend looting and rioting and warned that Democrats will pay the price for not taking a tougher stance.

The HBO “Real Time” host called out looting as wrong and even defended Sen. Rand Paul and others who have been harassed by protesters, sparring with panelists on his show Friday over the justification for the rioting and violent reactions to social justice issues.

Pointing out the “craziness out there” during his discussion, Maher noted “a lot of articles in the press” as well as the book “In Defense of Looting” as examples of the current state of mind on the left about the topic, and warned that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will have to wear looting “on his back into the election” because of the actions by some so-called Democratic supporters,

He pushed back when his guests argued that the civil unrest in the country was actually hurting President Trump since Biden had apparently addressed it.

“What about the property destruction issue?” Maher asked, pointing out how some argued that property was “replaceable” so the looting and vandalism was not on par with assault or murder, according to Fox News.

“I’m not down with this ‘property’s on the table’ as something that we can just take because things are not right. To me, that’s not the way to address our problems — by throwing a brick through the window,” he asserted.

Former CNN correspondent Jessica Yellin pushed back with a clueless question, asking “But where is this massive destruction of property happening right now?”

“Do you watch the news?” Maher shot back. “If you look at Portland, it’s two square blocks!” Yellin countered, arguing that examples like that in Kenosha, Wis. are “moments of protest which we have throughout our history.” “There is a view in the media — please, I know you’ve seen it — Don’t look at me like I’m making this up, that this is somehow a justifiable approach,” Maher informed her. “Well isn’t it part of protest?” Yellin asked.

“So you’re part of this. You believe this,” Maher responded. “I saw this guy at a Papa John’s franchise who was yelling through his broken glass, ‘You’re going to elect Trump and I’m just trying to feed my family!’ I don’t think his view is just like ‘C’est la vie! It’s just property!’”

Watch a Fox News segment on the clip:

(Source: Fox News)

She later seemed to dismiss looting as a “sideshow” in the election, setting Maher off again.

“It may be a sideshow unless it’s your business that got wiped out,” the host fired back. “I mean, if it’s your business, then it’s not a sideshow.”

Vanity Fair columnist Peter Hamby appeared to see Maher’s argument, admitting that “campus thinking” has “drifted into the “national press” and “Democratic politics.”

Maher lamented the fact that people are being harassed just trying to eat dinner, and he defended Sen. Paul of Utah over his encounter with aggressive protesters who harassed him as he and his wife left the White House last month.

“You’re allowed to eat dinner!” Maher argued. “I can eat dinner and still be down with the cause!”

During the discussion, Maher wondered why Democrats do not push back against the “bullies who are on Twitter” who do not represent “the mainstream of the party.”

“Now they’re doing it with this looting issue. You know, on social media, it’s — saying, ‘looting is bad,’ is bad. And looting is bad,” he said. “I can keep two thoughts in my head at the same time, that police brutality must stop, racism is horrible, and taking things that aren’t yours, also not good.”

Latest posts by Frieda Powers see all)



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

